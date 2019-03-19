Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
Janis Knight
Janis Dillingham Knight

Janis Dillingham Knight Obituary
Janis Dillingham Knight

Knoxville, TN

Janis Maureen Dillingham Knight, beloved wife, mom,

granny, and big (great) granny slid into Heaven on the morning of March 17, 2019 shouting "Lord, I'm home!" Waiting on her as Jesus brought her home was Jesse (husband of 63 years), Haskell and Maurine (dad and mom), Billie and Jackie (sisters). Left to remember this unique mermaid are daughters, Jan Rosa Knight, Cyndi (George) Brown, Kathy (Peanut/Ronnie) Wallace; 9 beloved grandkids; 8 beloved greats; brother and sisters-in-law: Wanda Knight, Leroy and Caroline Knight, Johnnie Faye and Terry Wilburn; many nieces and nephews. Mom made life fun and adventurous. She was a loving, hilariously sarcastic,

beautiful lady that will be missed by all lucky enough to have known her. Her motto was "Just remember me." The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caregivers of Amedysis Hospice, mom's neighbors, Karen Bright for all she did, and the kind people that lifted her up in prayer and showed kindness at this time. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, Tennessee Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM for graveside services, Rev. Tom King officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
