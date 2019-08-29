Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Divine Worship Christian Center
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Divine Worship Christian Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Jannie Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jannie Lee Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jannie Lee Hunt Obituary
Jannie Lee Hunt

Knoxville - Jannie Lee Hunt, 81, of Knoxville, departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Medical Center.

She attended Canaan Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her mother Irene, father Buddy, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and 3 sons.

She left to cherish her memory her son Aaron Hunt, daughters Angela and Cynthia Moore, brother Willie Hunt, sister Gail Logan, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 4 PM at Divine Worship Christian Center with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Bishop Chris Holloway, Sr., officiating. The final resting place will be at Mount Olive Cemetery following the service. A white dove release will conclude the service.

Final arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mrs. Hunt's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now