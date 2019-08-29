|
Jannie Lee Hunt
Knoxville - Jannie Lee Hunt, 81, of Knoxville, departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Medical Center.
She attended Canaan Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her mother Irene, father Buddy, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and 3 sons.
She left to cherish her memory her son Aaron Hunt, daughters Angela and Cynthia Moore, brother Willie Hunt, sister Gail Logan, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 4 PM at Divine Worship Christian Center with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Bishop Chris Holloway, Sr., officiating. The final resting place will be at Mount Olive Cemetery following the service. A white dove release will conclude the service.
Final arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019