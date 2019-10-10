|
Jantina Tallman
Jantina "Tina" Gezina Bullinga Tallman, 91, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was a very loving mother. Tina devoted many years to the Patricia Neal Rehab Center working as a patient transporter. She was a faithful member of 60 years at Church Street United Methodist Church and a devoted member of the Pathfinders Sunday school class. She had a passion for music, square dancing and traveling. Tina was a loving and compassionate caretaker to her family and her patients.
She was prededed in death by her parents, Harmanaus and Alice Bullinga. She is survived by her three children, Herman Jesse, Alice Ann, and Tina G. Tallman.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service and burial to follow at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Rev. Dawn Chesser, Rev. Jim Bailes and Rev. Palmer Cantler will be conducting the service. The family will hold a reception and light meal at 4:00 p.m. at Church Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Street United Methodist Church building fund at churchstreetumc.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019