Jaquan Michael Reece was born in Knoxville, TN, March 3, 2001 to Michael L. Beatty and Yolanda D. Reece. During his 19 years, Jaquan had many accomplishments. He was a football and wrestling standout at Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He was a state qualifier in wrestling and a starter on the football team for two years. He is remembered by his high school coaches and teachers as "a great kid with a huge smile." Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves where he received multiple medals during basic training. He was awaiting to attend the University of Tennessee at the time of his death.



Jaquan is preceded in death by grandmother, Janet Reece. He leaves to cherish his memory, father, Michael Beatty; mother, Yolanada Reece; brothers, Ahmod Reece, Zion Berry, and Joshua Berry; grandfather, Earnest Reece; grandmother, Mary Beatty; uncle, Chucky Beatty; aunt, Olympia Reece; beloved cousin Valentino Thomas; and a whole host of other family members and friends.



Mr. Reece will lie-in-state on Thursday June 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. with the service to start at 1:00 p.m. at Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Ave. Burial to immediately follow at New Grey Cemetary. Reverend John A. Ghosten officiating. We will stay in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order (COVID-19).



