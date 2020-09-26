1/1
Jared Shane Morris
Knoxville - Jared Shane Morris, 48, of Knoxville, passed away on September 12th, 2020. He was a 1992 graduate of Powell High School. He is survived by his loving mother, Christy Spradling, brother Jeremiah Jones, grandmother Dorothy Lucas and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A receiving of friends will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29th from 5:00-7:00 with a memorial service to follow at Mynatt's Funeral Home, Halls Chapel.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
