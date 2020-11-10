Jarvis L. StacyKnoxville - JARVIS L. STACY, age 49, of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in a car accident in Knoxville. Jarvis grew up in Jefferson City, TN and was educated in the Jefferson County School System. He was a 1989 graduate of Jefferson County High School. He received his Bachelors Degree in Sociology in 1994 from Carson Newman University where he was a CNU basketball player. He was formerly employed by Cherokee Health Systems, Helen Ross McNabb, Lawler-Woods Management Systems as a social worker/leasing agent. He was in many sports, but basketball was his heart, and he shared that enthusiasm for coaching with young boys in the Knoxville community on the basketball courts. Jarvis is preceded in death by his father, Jandl Stacy; grandparents, Eugene and Justine Johnson, Elmer and Leatha Stacy; uncles, Everette and Tommy Stacy; and several other uncles, aunts and cousins. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved son, Shawn; parents, Beverly and William Phipps; devoted brother, Jandl (Jay) Stacy II; several half brothers and sisters; uncles, Eugene (Marilyn) Johnson, Earl and Rick Stacy; great-aunt, Mildred Moore; former wife and friend, Joanna Stacy; several cousins and a host of other relatives and many special devoted friends who knew him and shared a special brotherhood bond. Jarvis will forever be remembered for his smile, a caring heart and being a trusted devoted friend. Friends may come by Farrar Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 to pay their respects. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks. Due to present Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892