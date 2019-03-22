|
Jasmine Rose McGhee
Knoxville, TN
Our beloved, Jasmine Rose McGhee, died on March 19, 2019 as a result of a heroin overdose. She is much more than a statistic in this war on opiates. Because Jasmine always helped others in life even when she was one needing, we wanted to share her story. Jasmine was born in Knoxville, TN on October 12, 1985. Jasmine enjoyed a happy childhood. She was an avid softball player and pitcher for several traveling teams. She played piano, enjoyed music, loved swimming, horseback riding, rollercoasters, and going to the lake when she could get there and abstract drawing. Jasmine was quick-witted, warm, hilarious, resilient, and often fearless. She would and usually did speak to anyone. She viewed everyone as her friend-no matter if she met them five minutes prior. She was fiercely stubborn especially when she thought she was right. She always liked to dress up and look pretty. She enjoyed clothes that were colorful and made her feel good about herself. For all the beautiful parts which we will miss intensely, Jasmine was deeply conflicted. Her problems began when as an early teen. Even though she was loved in the house that she grew up, she could never accept that her biological mother abandon her and that she did not know who her biological dad was. She actively sought attention and acceptance from her biological mother who reentered her life when she was a teen. This one-sided love from Jasmine that was never reciprocated. Around the same time, Jasmine was introduced to drugs in high school and shortly afterwards began to run away. Over her nearly two-decade struggle with drugs, Jasmine turned to harder drugs. Once heroin got ahold of Jasmine, it never let go. Heroin told her 'I can make you feel alright. I can make you feel loved. I can make the hurt go away and everything will be okay". What it didn't tell her was that it would tear her life apart, strip away her dreams, or pull her from the people who loved her and wanted her back. Jasmine wanted to become a veterinarian as she loved animals and wanted to eliminate their suffering and mistreatment. She never surrendered her dreams of getting married and having a home of her own. As she struggled with her drug addiction and her search for acceptance, Jasmine was arrested many times on drug-related charges and her family stood there with her struggle to find her help. She often bounced between different places as family and friends provided a safe harbor as we could. She would not go to the shelters or accept any help that would separate her from her dog Bam-Bam. He was the one thing that she never surrendered to drugs - ever! Although she went to rehab numerous times since her teenage years, she could never stay away from the bad influences or escape the darkness. Even nearly dying from a heroin overdose two years ago was not enough to change her path. Heroin also did not tell her "I will kill you". We, her family, miss her and want more time with her that we will NEVER get. We shared Jasmine's story to help those who have not yet been lost. No more families should have to experience this. The dying must end now. If you are an addict, our hope is you find your courage to reach out for help and life - there are people and resources to help you. To the families of someone fighting addiction, get and stay involved, don't judge your family member, and do everything possible to guide them to rehabilitation and support them before it's too late. Jasmine leaves behind Billy and Jackie who she knew as Dad and Mom. She also leaves behind Scott McGhee, Missy Wooldridge, Bob Wooldridge, Aaron and Nick Landers, her friend Robert, Kesha, and other friends who stood beside her. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Beech Springs Cemetery in Kodak, TN for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019