Jason Mack Carter
Greeneville - Jason Mack Carter, Greeneville, age 49 passed away Tuesday, March 24 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by daughter Kari Ann Carter; parents John and Tommye Carter uncles and aunts Sam and Wilma Carter, Lynn and Rita Carter, Hannah Peeler and Linda and Bob Williams; best friends Robin Carter and Cody Davis; several cousins and friends at Tipton's Café.
He was preceded in death by grandparents McOlin and Delsia Carter and Talmage and Nannie Pinkston; uncles David and Jim Carter; and aunt Joyce Weaver.
Jason was a broker and auctioneer at Carter Real Estate and Auction Co. and a member of First Baptist Church.
He was a graduate of Greeneville High School and Tusculum College. He was named to the all-county football team and was an all-state wrestler in 1988. He enjoyed competitive sports, won the inter-collegiate boxing championship at ETSU, and was the East Tennessee demolition derby champion. Jason also entered motorcycle races, tough man contests and won many titles in strong man competition including a Georgia State title. His last competition was only four weeks prior to his death.
Per his request the body will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to visit the family at their homes.
Memorials may be made to Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37743.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Brad Strange and staff, Drs. Steven Flohr, John Boys, Dharmen Patel and the med-air team of Vanderbilt Hospital.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020