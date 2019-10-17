|
|
Jason Proffitt
Knoxville - Jason Alan Proffitt age 34, of Powell, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Jason was saved at a young age, he was a hard worker, and had a good sense of humor. He was a loving person who loved his family and friends very much. He was preceded in death by his father Tony Proffitt, sister Ashlie Proffitt, and grandparents: Roy Proffitt, and Huey and Faye Beck. Jason is survived by his mother Janet Proffitt, brother Brian (Barbara) Proffitt, niece Addalyne Proffitt, grandmother Thelma Jean Proffitt, uncles: Fred (Donna) Proffitt, Kenny (Sandee) Beck, Marty (Karen) Beck, Brad (JoAnna) Beck; cousins: Dallas and Tori Proffitt "little brother and little sister" Justin Beck, Chris Beck, and Samantha Beck; and special friend Amanda Carpenter and kids. "You're killing me smalls!" The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bookwalter United Methodist Cemetery at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service. Pallbearers will be Brian, Fred, and Dallas Proffitt, and Brad and Justin Beck. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019