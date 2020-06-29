Jason R. Conard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason R. Conard

Knoxville - Jason R. Conard, age 53, of South Knoxville, passed away June 27, 2020 at his home. Jason was a veteran of the US Army. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed collecting knives and guns, four wheeling, taking drives in the mountains, smoking food on his Traeger grill, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was employed with Coca-Cola for fourteen years and was well respected by his coworkers. Preceded in death by his parents, Medford Eugene Conard and Lana Moore Conard.

He is survived by daughter, Victoria K. (James) Maier; grandchildren, Scarlett, Caspian, Caiden and Cyrus Maier; brothers, Joe and Jerry Conard; fiancé, Cindy Topping; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 PM. Family and friends will meet at 2 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services.

Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved