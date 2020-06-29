Jason R. Conard
Knoxville - Jason R. Conard, age 53, of South Knoxville, passed away June 27, 2020 at his home. Jason was a veteran of the US Army. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed collecting knives and guns, four wheeling, taking drives in the mountains, smoking food on his Traeger grill, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was employed with Coca-Cola for fourteen years and was well respected by his coworkers. Preceded in death by his parents, Medford Eugene Conard and Lana Moore Conard.
He is survived by daughter, Victoria K. (James) Maier; grandchildren, Scarlett, Caspian, Caiden and Cyrus Maier; brothers, Joe and Jerry Conard; fiancé, Cindy Topping; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 PM. Family and friends will meet at 2 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.