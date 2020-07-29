Jason Randall Webb
Maryville - Jason Randall Webb, age 34, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at his father's home in Maryville, TN. Born on June 9, 1986 in Memphis, TN, he was a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. He has joined his Papaws Webb and Meadows and his best friend Brillo in heaven for the next stage of his journey. He was surrounded by the love of his immediate family with his mom, Marlene Webb; dad and stepmother, Scott and Kirste Webb; sister, Kayty Webb (whom he fondly called Sissy), her boyfriend, Jessie Heaton, and their daughter, Alexandra Heaton; grandmother, Mary Helen Meadows; uncle, Jimmy Meadows and wife Patty; and cousins Chris and Phillip Meadows. His extended family includes his aunt and uncle Sue and Jerry McNutt; aunt Becky Newberry, and close friend and neighbor, Sue Thomas. His devoted feline friend, Pantera, was by his side from the day they found each other nearly 7 years ago. He had a heart of gold, wanting to help all he could, touching the lives of all who met him from family to friends to complete strangers he met along his way. The family sends special thanks to his Uncle Jimmy and the crew at AMR - Ryan Morris and Lauren Johnson - who provided the way for him to be at home with his family. And to all who befriended him and supported him throughout his journey there are not enough thanks. Jason/Bubba/Son, we look forward to when our paths shall cross again. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations please be made to the ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/
), No Kid Hungry (https://secure.nokidhungry.org/
, or Child Help (https://www.childhelp.org/states/tennessee/
) because of his love for and dedication to the welfare and health of animals and children. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
.