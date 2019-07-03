Services
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Springs Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Ray Brooks


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Ray Brooks Obituary
Jason Ray Brooks

Strawberry Plains - Jason Ray Brooks, age 44, of Strawberry Plains, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #462 F&AM and a Shriner. Jason was also presently employed by Norfolk Southern Railway Company as an engineer.

He was preceded grandparents, Virgie and Robert Brooks and Peggy and Thomas Ray Wyrick.

He is survived by his children, Jason Andrew Brooks, Sarah Brooks and Camden Brooks; mother, Debbie Wyrick, father, Ray (Cheryl) Brooks; sister, Debbie Eichholz Stone , brothers, Joshua and Jonathan Eichholz; nephew, Jacob Thomas Stone; and several cousins that were as close to him as siblings.

Funeral service 7:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Bobby Shaffer officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Saturday in Blue Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now