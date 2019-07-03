|
Jason Ray Brooks
Strawberry Plains - Jason Ray Brooks, age 44, of Strawberry Plains, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #462 F&AM and a Shriner. Jason was also presently employed by Norfolk Southern Railway Company as an engineer.
He was preceded grandparents, Virgie and Robert Brooks and Peggy and Thomas Ray Wyrick.
He is survived by his children, Jason Andrew Brooks, Sarah Brooks and Camden Brooks; mother, Debbie Wyrick, father, Ray (Cheryl) Brooks; sister, Debbie Eichholz Stone , brothers, Joshua and Jonathan Eichholz; nephew, Jacob Thomas Stone; and several cousins that were as close to him as siblings.
Funeral service 7:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Bobby Shaffer officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Saturday in Blue Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019