Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Jason Ryan Becker age 37 of West Knoxville, passed away May 11, 2019 at home. Jason was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2015 and was taking dialysis treatments three times weekly. He was admitted to the hospital on an emergency basis early Monday morning May 6th. He was diagnosed with Cellulitis. He was discharged from the hospital the evening of Friday May 10th. On Saturday morning, May 11th Jason became ill and passed away at 3:45 am before the paramedics were able to respond. Jason lived with his grandparents for several years in West Knoxville. He was a very loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin. Preceded in death by great-grandmother, Edna Johnson; sister, Jennifer Rene and uncle, Craig Becker. Survived by his mother, and step-father, Sandra and Anthony Mergard of GA; father, Ronald Woodall and step-father, Robert Brown both of Cincinnati, OH; grandparents, Timothy and Joan Burdette of West Knoxville; fiance, Kimberly Forbes and her children and grandchildren; brothers, Anthony and Matthew Brown, Michael Woodall and sisters, Sara and Emily Woodall all of Cincinnati, OH; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday at Weaver's Chapel with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 pm. Following the service Jason will be cremated as he wished. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 15, 2019
