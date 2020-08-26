Jasper Humphrey, Jr



Durham North Carolina - Humphrey, Jr. Jasper "Honey 1" - age 70 of Durham North Carolina (Native Tennessean) passed away Monday August 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by father, Jasper Humphrey, Sr.; sisters Joyce Miller and Virginia Humphrey; and brothers, James Humphrey, Sr. and Glenn Humphrey. Survived by spouse Sylvia "Dynese" Humphrey "Honey 2", step-daughter Deborah Adams (Robert); grandchildren Devandra "VJ" and Monicah; mother Velder Humphrey; brothers, Ralph Humphrey (Pam) and Michael Humphrey (Melanie); sister Priscilla Humphrey and several nieces and nephews.



The viewing will be on August 30, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor at 3137 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707.



The memorial will be on August 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church at 128 E. Cornwallis Road Durham, NC, 27707 with Pastor Grant Brown officiating. Arrangements by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor, 3137 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707, (919)682-3276 or (877)682-3277.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store