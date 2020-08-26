1/
Jasper Humphrey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jasper's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jasper Humphrey, Jr

Durham North Carolina - Humphrey, Jr. Jasper "Honey 1" - age 70 of Durham North Carolina (Native Tennessean) passed away Monday August 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by father, Jasper Humphrey, Sr.; sisters Joyce Miller and Virginia Humphrey; and brothers, James Humphrey, Sr. and Glenn Humphrey. Survived by spouse Sylvia "Dynese" Humphrey "Honey 2", step-daughter Deborah Adams (Robert); grandchildren Devandra "VJ" and Monicah; mother Velder Humphrey; brothers, Ralph Humphrey (Pam) and Michael Humphrey (Melanie); sister Priscilla Humphrey and several nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be on August 30, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor at 3137 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707.

The memorial will be on August 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church at 128 E. Cornwallis Road Durham, NC, 27707 with Pastor Grant Brown officiating. Arrangements by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor, 3137 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707, (919)682-3276 or (877)682-3277.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved