Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Jaunita Christine Myers Rogers Obituary
Jaunita Christine Myers Rogers

Lenoir City, TN

Jaunita Christine Myers Rogers, - age 97 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Nelson Street Baptist Church and former employee of Indiana Molding Company. Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, J.W. Rogers; parents, Charlie and Myrtle Spoon Myers; brothers, Wilgus Myers and Frank Myers; sister, Lucille Collins and Jim Norton, whom she and J. W. raised after his parents died. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Doris Rogers of Lenoir City; sister, Alice Ruth Nichols and husband, Fred of Lenoir City, whom J. W. and Juanita raised after her parents died; grandchildren: Chadd Rogers and wife, Natasha of Murfreesboro, Amee Rogers of San Francisco, CA, Debbie Clough, Randy Norton, Danny Norton, and Robert Norton all of Indiana; great grandchildren, Abigail and Amanda Rogers of Murfreesboro, Trisha, Bonnie and Mike of Indiana; brother, Lewis "Tank" Myers of Flatrock, MI; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Thelma Franklin. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Freedman and Pastor Joe Wallace Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019
