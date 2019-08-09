|
Baby Jaxxon Flood
Knoxville - Jaxxon Flood, 2 months, passed away July 31, 2019 at UT Medical Center. He is survived by his parents: Jessica Cross and Stedman Flood; grandparents: Angela (Rodney) Smartt, Jesse (Lynette) Anthony, Sharon Flood and TJ Reed; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12-1 PM at Unity Mortuary with the Funeral Service to follow.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Master Flood's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019