Jay A. Gibby
Knoxville - Jay Authur Gibby of Knoxville fulfilled his journey on earth on Monday November 23, 2020. The Lord called him home at the age of 56 to reunite with his brother James (Jimmy) Gibby. Jay was a strong and courageous man that fought a long hard battle with polucystic kidney disease. Monday morning he passed away peacefully in his home. Jay was always a hardworking man that provided for his family. Someone we all looked up to; he would give his last dollar to a stranger in need. If he was ever hard on you, that's because he knew you could do better. He is survived by his wife, Sissy of 35 years; children, Jay Jr., Jeanette and Jake Gibby; grandchildren, Ja'siah and Jaiceon Gibby; mother, Betty Hasty; stepfather, Ray Hasty; sisters, Pamela Gibby and Davetta Hasty; aunts, Phyllis Denny and Johnnie Wampler; uncle, Billy Morgan; many nieces and nephews including Matthew and Andrew McAmis, Josh, Oriana, Joshua, and Bella Gray; many cousins and great friends along the way. Jay you will always hold a special place in our heart. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Saturday December 5, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will held at 3:00 pm Sunday December 6, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Interment will be private. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
