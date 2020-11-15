Jay Andrew Bayless
Knoxville - With heavy hearts, we announce that Jay Andrew Bayless passed away Saturday, November 14 at the age of 87. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years Bonnie Furlong Bayless and daughter Robin Bayless.
Born in Knoxville, Jay was a proficient debater on any topic, he was an avid scratch golfer, an excellent cards and games player, loved listening to The Bee Gees and adored his many family pets. He was of Baptist faith and his favorite hymn was How Great Thou Art.
Jay graduated from Fulton High school as an All State athlete with triple letters in football, basketball and track. He played basketball for the University of Kentucky where he received his Bachelor of Education. He also earned a Master of Public Administration and Specialist in Administration both from the University of Tennessee.
Jay served in the U.S. Army 554th AAA Missile Battalion at Fort McArthur, CA. He taught Social Studies, Government, History and Psychology in Knoxville City and Knoxville County schools for 30 years.
Jay leaves other beloved family members including siblings Marion Bayless, Anna Lee Cox and Gordon Bayless as well as brother and sister-in-law Tommy and Sherry Furlong. He also leaves many nieces and nephews including Gary Bayless, Janie Bayless Richards, Cathie Cox Faust and Bill and Jenny Pate. Jay is preceded in death by his parents Carter Bayless and Fairy Belle Byers Bayless as well as siblings Governeur Bayless, Betty Pate and Helen McGill.
Jay will be cremated and there will be no formal service. In lieu of a service or flowers, the family asks any memorials be sent to Young-Williams Animal Shelter (3201 Division Street Knoxville, TN 37919) or Alzheimer's of Tennessee (5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919.)
