Jay D. HatmakerKnoxville - Jay D. Hatmaker, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a Funeral Director and Embalmer in this area for many years having worked at The Martin Funeral Homes, Roach Mortuary and in New York City, and also was a Salesman for Goodyear Co. for several years. He served in both the US Army and Marine Corp. Preceded in death by Parents, Thornton S. Hatmaker and Bonnie Evelyn Seivers Hatmaker; Sister, Edna Rego; Brothers, Elmer, Leo, Steve and Fowler Hatmaker. Jay was born October 8, 1930 in Briceville, Tennessee.Survivors2 DaughtersFriend: Jessie NicelyBrother: Floyd (Nig) Nelson HatmakerAt his request no services are planned.Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smtihfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home