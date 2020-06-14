Jay D. Hatmaker
Knoxville - Jay D. Hatmaker, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a Funeral Director and Embalmer in this area for many years having worked at The Martin Funeral Homes, Roach Mortuary and in New York City, and also was a Salesman for Goodyear Co. for several years. He served in both the US Army and Marine Corp. Preceded in death by Parents, Thornton S. Hatmaker and Bonnie Evelyn Seivers Hatmaker; Sister, Edna Rego; Brothers, Elmer, Leo, Steve and Fowler Hatmaker. Jay was born October 8, 1930 in Briceville, Tennessee.
Survivors
2 Daughters
Friend: Jessie Nicely
Brother: Floyd (Nig) Nelson Hatmaker
At his request no services are planned.
Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smtihfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Knoxville - Jay D. Hatmaker, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a Funeral Director and Embalmer in this area for many years having worked at The Martin Funeral Homes, Roach Mortuary and in New York City, and also was a Salesman for Goodyear Co. for several years. He served in both the US Army and Marine Corp. Preceded in death by Parents, Thornton S. Hatmaker and Bonnie Evelyn Seivers Hatmaker; Sister, Edna Rego; Brothers, Elmer, Leo, Steve and Fowler Hatmaker. Jay was born October 8, 1930 in Briceville, Tennessee.
Survivors
2 Daughters
Friend: Jessie Nicely
Brother: Floyd (Nig) Nelson Hatmaker
At his request no services are planned.
Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smtihfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.