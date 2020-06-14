Jay D. Hatmaker
1930 - 2020
Jay D. Hatmaker

Knoxville - Jay D. Hatmaker, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a Funeral Director and Embalmer in this area for many years having worked at The Martin Funeral Homes, Roach Mortuary and in New York City, and also was a Salesman for Goodyear Co. for several years. He served in both the US Army and Marine Corp. Preceded in death by Parents, Thornton S. Hatmaker and Bonnie Evelyn Seivers Hatmaker; Sister, Edna Rego; Brothers, Elmer, Leo, Steve and Fowler Hatmaker. Jay was born October 8, 1930 in Briceville, Tennessee.

Survivors

2 Daughters

Friend: Jessie Nicely

Brother: Floyd (Nig) Nelson Hatmaker

At his request no services are planned.

Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smtihfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
