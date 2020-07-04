1/1
Jay Hugh "Pete" Green
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Hugh "Pete" Green

Knoxville - Jay Hugh Green Jr. "Pete", age 72 of Lehigh Acres, FL formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on June 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Florida. Pete was drafted into the United States Army and served one tour in Vietnam during the war. After his military enlistment, Pete worked for Chrysler and earned his Bachelor's degree in Political Science. He retired after 40 years. Although miles separated Pete and his family, he always kept in touch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay Sr. and Emma Green; sisters, Rose, Sue, and Margaret, and brothers, Frank, Bobby, Benny, and Sam.

Pete is survived by daughter, Dawn Hilgerson and son, Jay Green III; siblings, Edna, Joe, Jeanette, Emma, Mary, John, and Carl David; grandchildren, Bradley Jay, Amanda, Kristina, Jimmy Jr., and Haleigh, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly. Pete's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, with his funeral service immediately following at 8:00pm with Rev. Paul Ownby officiating. Graveside service and interment will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:30am at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences and memories may be left to the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Graveside service
09:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved