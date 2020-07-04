Jay Hugh "Pete" Green
Knoxville - Jay Hugh Green Jr. "Pete", age 72 of Lehigh Acres, FL formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on June 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Florida. Pete was drafted into the United States Army and served one tour in Vietnam during the war. After his military enlistment, Pete worked for Chrysler and earned his Bachelor's degree in Political Science. He retired after 40 years. Although miles separated Pete and his family, he always kept in touch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay Sr. and Emma Green; sisters, Rose, Sue, and Margaret, and brothers, Frank, Bobby, Benny, and Sam.
Pete is survived by daughter, Dawn Hilgerson and son, Jay Green III; siblings, Edna, Joe, Jeanette, Emma, Mary, John, and Carl David; grandchildren, Bradley Jay, Amanda, Kristina, Jimmy Jr., and Haleigh, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly. Pete's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, with his funeral service immediately following at 8:00pm with Rev. Paul Ownby officiating. Graveside service and interment will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:30am at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences and memories may be left to the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com