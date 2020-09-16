Jay "Eddie" Reynolds
Knoxville - Jay "Eddie" Reynolds, age 73 of Knoxville, passed away September 14, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Emily Houk; brother, Terry Reynolds. Survived by his wife, Shirley Reynolds; son, Jason (Angie) Reynolds; daughter, Michelle (Eric) Boone; grandchildren, Travis, Lauren, Victoria, Chase, Whitney, Ethan, Dean, Cameron, Keaton, Ella and Laken; sisters, Deedra Rapier, Dreama Johnson; brothers, Monty Houk, Randy Coppenger, a large loving extended family and his beloved dog, Candy. Family will receive friends at Weaver's Chapel Saturday, from 9:00 -11:00 am with service to follow at 11:00 am. Family and friends will break and reconvene at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
