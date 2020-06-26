Jaylin Donta'e Allen Smith
2006 - 2020
Jaylin Donta'e Allen Smith

Born November 30, 2006, departed this life, June 18, 2020.

Preceded in death by grandfather and two great grandmothers.

Survivors, mother, Donneshia Smith; father, Jarvis Harper; sisters, Toniesha, Jakalyn Smith, and Jane't Gleason; brothers, Jaden Mack, Jalynn, Jhamari Jackson and Ashi Harper.

Family will receive friends, 12:00-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Arlington Church of Christ, 2206 Tecoma Dr. 37917; funeral service, 12:30 p.m., Minister Linda Smith, Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
