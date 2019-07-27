Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Jb Akins Obituary
JB Akins

Vonore - JB Akins age 75 of Chicago, IL formerly of Vonore, TN, passed away July 25, 2019. JB was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. JB enjoyed time with his family and tinkering with his 1978 black camaro.

Preceded in death by his wife, Kay Owenby Akins; parents, J R Akins and Ree Akins; brother, JL Akins and sisters, Barbara Bledsoe and Christine Lindsey and an infant sister, and step-son, Richard Spears.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, of Jeana and David Snow, Cheryl and Roger Spears; grandchildren, Matthew Snow and Katie Snow (Dakota); brother, Richard Akins; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Monday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 27, 2019
