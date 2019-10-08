Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Graveside service
Following Services
Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
Powell - JB Capps, age 89, passed away October 6, 2019. He was a Korean War Veteran, as well as, a lifetime Tile Mason. Preceded in death by wife Cleo Capps; parents James H. Capps and Frances Capps; brothers James R. Capps and Raymond Doyle Vance. JB is survived by his only son Doug Capps. The family would like to thank everyone at Ben Atchley Veterans Home for their love and care over the past year. Family will receive friends 12:00-2:00pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will proceed at 2:00pm to Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, 7916 Pedigo Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
