Loudon - Jackie Carl Monger, "J.C." age 68 of Loudon, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 31st, 2020. Born to the late Andrew Jackson "A.J." Monger and Joann (Duncan) Monger Russell in Loudon. J.C. was a 1969 graduate of Lenoir City High School. An avid sports fan, J.C. is a Big Orange fan. He was active in Little League Football, Basketball and Baseball athletics for 20 years; a love he shared with his son, Gregg. J.C. spent 28 years with Maremont Corporation before retiring with 13 years of service from Specialty Distribution as a fork truck operator. J.C. was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son, Gregg Monger; sisters, Francis Darlene Monger and Dorothy A. Monger and a brother, Andrew Jackson Monger, Jr. He is survived by his best friend and wife of nearly 50 years, Sue Monger, Loudon; grandchildren, Alexis and husband, Jacob Rice, Lenoir City and Evan B. Monger; sister and brother in-law, Mary Ann and Jim Norris, Maynardville; brother and sister in-law, Wesley Monger and Peggy Bland, Marietta, OH; daughter in-law, Nacole Monger Courtley; step-mother, Ruth Monger; step-sister, Sharon and husband, Stan Barry, all of Jacksonville, FL; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Norris Myers, Dacy Monger, Jimmy Norris, Brett Monger, Brandon Monger, Chad Johnson, Jermaine Johnson, Jessica Jones, Kimberley Davis and Tracy Standridge; sisters in-law, Ann Johnson and Linda Jeffers; brother in-law, Cecil Eugene and wife, Robin Jaynes; second son, Jeff Green; J.C.'s golfing buddies and special friends, Don Alexander, Bron Herron, Greg Hensley, Bill "Buzz" Hendrix and Heavenly friend, Danny Watkins. Services honoring and remembering J.C. Monger will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, Feb. 2nd, McGill Click Chapel with friend Rev. Danny Thornburg officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the online at www.acs.org or by mail to 871 N Weisgarber Rd. Knoxville, TN 37917. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 4:00 PM Sunday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. You may leave a condolence message at: www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020