J.E. Crosswhite
Knoxville - J.E. Crosswhite - age 94 of Knoxville passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Member of Central United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII and Korea. J.E. was a local business owner who owned his own barber shop. Preceded in death by son-in-law, David Groth. Survived by wife of 68 years, Bernice Crosswhite; daughter, Louise Groth; son, Jesse (Patty) Crosswhite; grandchildren, Jessica Pahl, Kristy Groth, Julie Bryant, Scott Groth, Matthew Crosswhite, and Benjamin Crosswhite; and 10 great grandchildren. Family and friends will meet 12:30 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service with Rev. Gary Baker officiating. Full military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Grandchildren will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020