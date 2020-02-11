Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J.e. Crosswhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.e. Crosswhite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.e. Crosswhite Obituary
J.E. Crosswhite

Knoxville - J.E. Crosswhite - age 94 of Knoxville passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Member of Central United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII and Korea. J.E. was a local business owner who owned his own barber shop. Preceded in death by son-in-law, David Groth. Survived by wife of 68 years, Bernice Crosswhite; daughter, Louise Groth; son, Jesse (Patty) Crosswhite; grandchildren, Jessica Pahl, Kristy Groth, Julie Bryant, Scott Groth, Matthew Crosswhite, and Benjamin Crosswhite; and 10 great grandchildren. Family and friends will meet 12:30 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service with Rev. Gary Baker officiating. Full military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Grandchildren will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.e.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -