Jean Bittle
KNOXVILLE - Jean Tritschler Bittle of Knoxville passed away November 28, 2019, at Shannondale Healthcare. Jean, who was a member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville, was born on May 12, 1921, in Nashville to the late Harrison and Alice Dance Tritschler. Jean was an accomplished seamstress as well as a passionate gardener, having completed the Master Gardener course through the University of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband Audrey C. Bittle, Jr., son-in-law, Richard Hutchinson, and siblings Tom, Phillip, Matthew, Alice and Edward. She is survived by her children, Brad Bittle (Sarah), and Sandra Bittle Hutchinson; grandchildren Aimee Bittle Partin (Chris), Kelley Hutchinson, Jennifer Hutchinson, and Sally Hutchinson Word (Brian); great grandchildren, Sydney and Conner Partin and Wyatt, Harrison, and Jackson Word. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the love and care that Jean received from the staff at Shannondale Healthcare. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuesday, December 3, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Jean's name to Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran's Home, One Veterans Way, Knoxville, TN 37931. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019