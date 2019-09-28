|
|
Jean Clendenen Brown
Watkinsville - Jean Clendenen Brown, our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully in the early hours of September 25, 2019, in Watkinsville, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford H. and Grace Anders Clendenen, her husband of 66 years, Herbert Lee Brown, and brother Clifford H. (Pip) Clendenen, Jr. Survived by her loving brother Wallace E. (Wally) Clendenen; her children, Lee Annette Brown Murdaugh and Holly Brown Whiteley, and special son-in-law John W. Whiteley; four grandchildren and spouses Matthew Whiteley (Amber), Ryan Whiteley (Melinda), Justin Whiteley (Kayla), Rebecca Rhinehardt (Jared), and adored great grand-daughter Adelynn Jean Rhinehardt. She loved her family and was the self-appointed matriarch of the Clendenen clan. She was considered "Mamma Jean" to nieces and nephews Donna Ellenberg (Charlie), Pat Clendenen (Sven-Erik), Gary Clendenen (Susan), Mark Clendenen, Philip Clendenen (Kim), and Mike Brown (Jan), many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, and special family friend Melodie Love Williams.
Jean was a life-long member of Second United Methodist Church in Knoxville. Her special love was the Teen Board of Knoxville of which she had been the Executive Director since 1985.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019, from 7 PM to 9 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A private family funeral service will be held in the Mausoleum Chapel at Highland Memorial Cemetery Sutherland Avenue on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with Rev. Patricia Clendenen officiating. Pallbearers will be: John Whiteley, Gary Clendenen, Philip Clendenen, Mark Clendenen, Mike Brown, and Jared Rhinehardt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second United Methodist Church 1524 Western Avenue Knoxville TN 37921, Wesley House Community Center 1719 Reynolds Street Knoxville TN 37921 (a Christian ministry empowering children and families), or the Teen Board of Knoxville, Inc. 2935 Kingston Pike Knoxville TN 37919 (promoting teen involvement in community service). Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019