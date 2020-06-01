Jean Dockins
Knoxville - Jean Dockins age 89 of Knoxville, passed away May 2, 2020 at Holston Health and Rehab. Preceded in death by husband, Don Dockins; mother, Mossie Fox. Survived by children, Don (Doris) Dockins, Gail Dockins and Jeff (Karen) Dockins; grandchildren, Kirk Dockins, Kristen (Jarrod) Droddy, Chase and Blake (Natalie) Conley, Logan (Melissa) Dockins and Taylor (Taylor) Dockins; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Blazer; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Heritage Assisted Living and Holston Health and Rehab for their loving care. Graveside services will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Mausoleum Chapel. Rev. Wayne Peace officiating. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.