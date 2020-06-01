Jean Dockins
Jean Dockins

Knoxville - Jean Dockins age 89 of Knoxville, passed away May 2, 2020 at Holston Health and Rehab. Preceded in death by husband, Don Dockins; mother, Mossie Fox. Survived by children, Don (Doris) Dockins, Gail Dockins and Jeff (Karen) Dockins; grandchildren, Kirk Dockins, Kristen (Jarrod) Droddy, Chase and Blake (Natalie) Conley, Logan (Melissa) Dockins and Taylor (Taylor) Dockins; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Blazer; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Heritage Assisted Living and Holston Health and Rehab for their loving care. Graveside services will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Mausoleum Chapel. Rev. Wayne Peace officiating. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 1, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
