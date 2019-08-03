|
Jean Donaldson Williams
Lenoir City - Jean Donaldson Williams born in Fox Springs, Tennessee in 1922, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Annie (Chilton)Donaldson; husband, A. H. Williams; infant son, Edward Gene; siblings, Kathleen Terry, Beurah, Tommy, John, and Eddie Donaldson. Jean's husband, A. H. was a widower with six children. Jean outlived all her step-children, Junior Williams, Dorothy Kiggans, Delores Hedrick, Fritzy (Mary Frances) Ellison, Margaret Malone, and Jack Williams. They gifted her with grandmotherhood. Jean is survived by her son, David; brothers, Leon (Margaret) and Alfred Donaldson; sister, Mable Burk; sisters-in-law, Lillian Donaldson and Sue Donaldson; daughters-in-law, Maxine Byrum and Barbara Parks; sons-in-law, Clarence Hedrick and Grady Malone, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Jean began her work career tagging along side her parents helping with farm chores. When she graduated eighth grade, she left for Detroit, lied about her age, and found work in a General Motors automotive plant. A few years later, she moved back to Tennessee and worked at Oak Ridge, recording readings on a panel but was never told that she was helping make the atomic bomb. When the war ended, she returned to Celina to care for her aged father and two younger brothers. There she found work managing a frozen food locker. Following her father's death, she married and moved to Lenoir City. After her husband's death she began working again. She was "the sandwich lady" at Goodwin's Drug Store, a Head Start assistant, an employee of Yale and Town, and finally, she retired from Maremont. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church as long as she was physically able to attend. She kept the nursery for many years. Jean loved her Sunday School class, The United Volunteers. When she was no longer able to attend church, she enjoyed keeping up with the church through the church's outreach to shut-ins. Jean looked forward to visits from her church friends. Jean loved family. She loved spending time with her brothers and sisters and their families. She cherished her step children like her own. She babysat some of her great and great great grandchildren and they had a very special place in her heart. Jean lived a long, well-lived life. Her love of nurturing people was proof of her servant's heart. Her thoughtfulness, and her gentle, and on occasion, wicked sense of humor will greatly be missed by the family and friends. Well done, good and faithful servant. The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice who has so faithfully and lovingly attended to Jean these past seven months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5th at Central United Methodist Church with Dr. Scott Layer and Rev. Audrey Madigan officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
