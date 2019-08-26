|
Jean Evans
Blaine - September 9, 1927 - August 23, 2019
Mary Jean Evans, age 91 of Blaine, entered her eternal home on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and the last charter member of Lea Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank L. "Bud" Evans, parents Thomas Edward Norman and Mary Lou Wyatt Norman, brothers Pete, Wayne, and Jimmy Norman, sister Carolyn Norman Green, and daughter-in-law Barbara Jean Evans. She is survived by her daughter Judy Evans Davis, sons Eddie and Steve Evans; grandchildren Scott (Kathie) Davis, Missy (Greg) Kitts, Chris (Ginger) Davis, Angie Evans, Kevin (Angela) Evans, Steve Evans Jr; great-grandchildren Adam (Chelsea) Davis, Amanda (Gary) Royster, Eric (Reagan) Kitts, Matthew Kitts, Alex Lynn and Keelyn Evans, McKenzie and Emma Evans; great-great-grandchildren Micah, Addison, and Kaleia Royster, Adeline Kitts, and Scarlett Davis; soon to be born Colston and Lawson Kitts, and Violet Davis, and countless friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 7:00 pm, in the chapel of Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with Rev. Paul Owens officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday prior to services at the funeral home. Family and friends will gather at Lea Springs Cemetery on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11:00 am for the graveside service and interment.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Davis, Chris Davis, Kevin Evans, Steve Evans Jr, Greg Kitts, Adam Davis, Eric Kitts, Matthew Kitts, and Gary Royster.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Lea Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 25, Blaine, TN 37709.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019