Jean H. Burchfield
North Knoxville - Burchfield, Jean H., age 85 of North Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe R. Burchfield and parents Sam and Thelma Heatherly. She is survived by her son, Joey Burchfield; grandsons, Bradley Burchfield (Kaylie) and Brett Burchfield; sister-in-law, Anita Burchfield. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Sunday, 25, 2020 at Joey Burchfield home at (2511 Sandra Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.