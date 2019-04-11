Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
New Jewish Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
Jean Hiller Millis, 87, of Knoxville passed away April 10, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Blount County. She was born September 13, 1931 in Memphis. She was a member of Temple Beth El in Knoxville. She was an active member and officer in the Jaycettes for many years, loved to play bridge, knit, and was known to always have a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, of 58 years. She is survived by her very dedicated daughter and caregiver Susan Millis of Knoxville, son and daughter-in-law David and Pat of Franklin, NC, niece and her husband Louise and McClain Moore of Waynesville, NC, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Young Williams Animal Center, the UT Heart Lung Vascular Institute, or the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, April 12 at the New Jewish Cemetery in Knoxville. Rabbi Erin Boxt is

officiating and assisted by Chaplain A.D. Baxter. Friends and family will gather at Temple Beth El at 1 pm after the service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
