Jean Howell Stuckey
Knoxville, TN
Jean Howell Stuckey, age 97 of West Knoxville passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was a communicant of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral. A native of Montclair, NJ. Jean graduated from Arlington Hall Junior College, Washington D.C. Active in Episcopal Church, St. Margaret's Chapter and Daughters of the King, St. John's Cathedral, and Cavett Station Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was formerly active in various community organizations. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert C. Stuckey, Jr. Jean is survived by son, Robert C. Stuckey III and his wife, Dawn Lader of Louisville, KY, daughter Jeanie Fewell and her husband Michael of Knoxville, and two granddaughters, Brooke Fewell of Knoxville and Heather Stuckey of Los Angeles, California and caregiver Janie Moon.
Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, May 13 in the chapel of St. John's Cathedral, The Very Rev. John C. Ross, Dean officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Great Hall. Memorials may be made to St. John's Cathedral, P.O. Box 153, Knoxville, TN 37901 or a . Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 12, 2019