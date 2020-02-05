|
Jean Johnson Cagle
Knoxville - Jean Johnson Cagle passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Jean was born in Wilson, North Carolina, on April 20, 1928. Her family moved to Knoxville when she was a child. She graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Tennessee. She married Fred H. Cagle, Jr. in 1953 and they made their home in Holston Hills for over 50 years. Jean was the fourth woman to serve as Elder at First Presbyterian Church, served as Clerk of Session, was elected Moderator of the Presbytery of East TN and served as a commissioner to the Presbyterian General Assembly. She was a Women's Circle Leader, adult Sunday School teacher and President of the Presbyterian Women. Jean was very well known as both a fantastic cook and magnificent seamstress. As a successful Doncaster Clothing representative for many years she combined her business acumen and love of fashion. Jean had a heart of gold serving so many over the years, even caring for multiple family members in her home. She loved her family deeply and treasured times when all could come together. Jean had a servant's heart and loved Jesus in word and deed. Although she was absent in mind from Alzheimer's these last few years, she was loved dearly and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. We love you Mom/Mimi and are thankful that all is now well with your soul.
Preceded in death by parents, A.B. & Louise Johnson, husband Fred H. Cagle, Jr. and sister Mary Elizabeth Warwick. Survived by children, Carol (Mac) Stokes, Susan (Mitchell) Moore, Fred H. "Chip" Cagle, III and David (Zoe) Cagle. Grandchildren: Alan (Erica) Moore, Katie Moore, Heather (Chris) Burke, Brittany Stokes, McNeill (Hannah) Stokes, Tinsley Stokes, Carter Cagle, Shelby Cagle, Merritt Cagle and Hunter Cagle. Great Grandchildren: Trey Moore, Wells Moore, Jake Moore and Cora Burke.
We are grateful for the homelike atmosphere and loving care given by the Leuciuc family, Angela Szebrak, Beverly Kidwell, Helen Daniel, Danesha and Lesia of L & L Sweet Home Care in Farragut.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Presbyterian Church, Knoxville, TN. or the .
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 11:00 on Saturday, February 8th. Receiving of friends will follow the service at the church, with burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 3:00.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020