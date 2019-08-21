Services
Hamblen Memory Gardens & Mausoleum
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-5430
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alder Funeral Home.
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Alder Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamblen Memory Gardens & Mausoleum
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McMahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Kennedy McMahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Kennedy McMahan Obituary
Jean Kennedy McMahan

Morristown - Jean Kennedy McMahan, age 89, of Morristown, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. She was a member of Buffalo Trail Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. "Bubby" McMahan; grandson, Zachariah McMahan; sisters, Joan Harmon, Gail McCubbins Ward; brother, Jack Kennedy.

Survivors include her children, Eddie McMahan, Teresa (Johnny) Ezell, Robbie (Kathy) McMahan; 6 grandchildren, Stacie Spurgeon, Jamie Rainbolt, Michelle (Zack) Adkins, Scott (Kelly) Ezell, April Ezell, Shane (Brittany) McMahan; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson on the way; sisters, Betty Pratt, Peggy Palmer, Judy Chandler; brother, Bob Kennedy; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Alder Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Dr. Keith Mowery officiating. Family and friends will gather at Hamblen Memory Gardens Saturday, August 24, 2019 for a 10:00 a.m. graveside service.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home www.alderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now