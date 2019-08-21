|
Jean Kennedy McMahan
Morristown - Jean Kennedy McMahan, age 89, of Morristown, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. She was a member of Buffalo Trail Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. "Bubby" McMahan; grandson, Zachariah McMahan; sisters, Joan Harmon, Gail McCubbins Ward; brother, Jack Kennedy.
Survivors include her children, Eddie McMahan, Teresa (Johnny) Ezell, Robbie (Kathy) McMahan; 6 grandchildren, Stacie Spurgeon, Jamie Rainbolt, Michelle (Zack) Adkins, Scott (Kelly) Ezell, April Ezell, Shane (Brittany) McMahan; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson on the way; sisters, Betty Pratt, Peggy Palmer, Judy Chandler; brother, Bob Kennedy; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Alder Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Dr. Keith Mowery officiating. Family and friends will gather at Hamblen Memory Gardens Saturday, August 24, 2019 for a 10:00 a.m. graveside service.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home www.alderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019