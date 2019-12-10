Services
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension
800 S. Northshore Drive
Knoxville, TN
Jean L. Croker Petke


1945 - 2019
Jean L. Croker Petke Obituary
Jean L. Croker Petke

Knoxville - Jean Croker Petke, 74, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born March 27, 1945, in Bremerton, Washington, to the late Morris and Dorothy Croker.

She is survived by two children, Fred Petke and wife Shawna of Lexington, Kenutcky, and Sarah Gall and husband Ed of Gresham, Oregon; one grandson, Ashtin Petke of Lexington, Kenutcky; two brothers, Bill Croker and wife Carolyn of Grass Valley, California, and Paul Croker and wife Katherine of Springfield, Oregon; several nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
