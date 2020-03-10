|
|
Jean Lynn Hopper
Jean Lynn Hopper age 95 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Jean passed away on March 06, 2020, in Warner Robbins, Georgia after a long battle with dementia. She was born August 10, 1924, in Rutledge, Tennessee to the late Carl and Bessie Lynn. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Shields Hopper, Jean Lynn Hopper
Jean and Shields moved to Oak Ridge shortly after his service in WWII where Jean was a homemaker, employee of French's Market and the Ark Bowling Center. She was a charter member of Woodland Park Baptist Church and continued to sing in the church choir until recent years. Jean enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and cooking for her family.
Jean will long be loved and remembered by her surviving family. Sons: David (Maxine) Hopper, Bonaire, GA, Dean Hopper, Oak Ridge, TN Grandchildren: Mike (Frankie) Hopper, Sandy Springs, GA Doug (Karen) Hopper, Myrtle Beach, SC Amy (Mike) Ayres, Bonaire, GA Great-grandchildren: Patrick, Alex, Nate, Kevin, Jessica, Nick, Emily, Ashley Great great-granddaughter: Nova
The family will receive friends Friday, March 13 at Martin Funeral Home in Oak Ridge from 6:00 - 7:00
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, March 14 beginning at 10:00 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park cemetery
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020