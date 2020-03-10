Services
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 483-4341
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Jean Lynn Hopper


1924 - 2020
Jean Lynn Hopper Obituary
Jean Lynn Hopper

Jean Lynn Hopper age 95 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Jean passed away on March 06, 2020, in Warner Robbins, Georgia after a long battle with dementia. She was born August 10, 1924, in Rutledge, Tennessee to the late Carl and Bessie Lynn. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Shields Hopper, Jean Lynn Hopper

Jean and Shields moved to Oak Ridge shortly after his service in WWII where Jean was a homemaker, employee of French's Market and the Ark Bowling Center. She was a charter member of Woodland Park Baptist Church and continued to sing in the church choir until recent years. Jean enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and cooking for her family.

Jean will long be loved and remembered by her surviving family. Sons: David (Maxine) Hopper, Bonaire, GA, Dean Hopper, Oak Ridge, TN Grandchildren: Mike (Frankie) Hopper, Sandy Springs, GA Doug (Karen) Hopper, Myrtle Beach, SC Amy (Mike) Ayres, Bonaire, GA Great-grandchildren: Patrick, Alex, Nate, Kevin, Jessica, Nick, Emily, Ashley Great great-granddaughter: Nova

The family will receive friends Friday, March 13 at Martin Funeral Home in Oak Ridge from 6:00 - 7:00

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, March 14 beginning at 10:00 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park cemetery
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
