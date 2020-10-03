1/1
Jean Miller
1925 - 2020
LaFollette - Jean Elizabeth Miller, 95, of LaFollette, TN, passed away October 1, 2020, at LaFollette Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1925, in Knoxville, TN, the daughter of the late Willie Geneva Childers. She graduated from Central High School in 1944 and Knoxville Business College. Jean loved her dogs and enjoyed bowling, playing cards, attending church and entertaining friends and family. Jean is proceeded in death by Rev. John T. Miller, husband of 47 years and Paris Fleming, husband of 12 years; brother Richard W. Nichols and wife Ruby Nichols. She is survived by her nephew Dr. Michael W. Nichols and wife Pat of Jacksboro, TN; great niece Lori Nichols of Knoxville, TN; great nephew Patrick Nichols and wife Allison and great great niece Annie Nichols of Franklin, TN. Special friends Joan and Byron Clark, Emily and Matt Noss and family, Amanda and Brad Davis and family. A special thank you to all the staff of LaFollette Court for their loving care of Jean the past 6 years. The family will forever appreciate your kindness. A receiving of friends will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 1:00-2:30 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City followed by a procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside officiated by Rev. Kent Williams. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Doane Sunday School class at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church 701 Merchant Drive Knoxville, TN 37912. Condolences for the Miller family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
