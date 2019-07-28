|
Jean Neal Draper
Knoxville - Draper Jean Neal, age 97, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and member of the Order of The Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton A. (Jack) Draper, Sr.; brother James Robert Neal and sister Wanda Frye Weichel. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Clabo (Stephen); sons Clinton Abe Draper, Jr. (Cheryl), Frank Draper (Lynn); grandchildren Sara Henderson, Adam Draper, Jacob Draper, Martin Clabo, Stephine Clay, Jessica and Jared Weaver; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church 4904 Asheville Hwy. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Sean A. White officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Caledonia Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 28 to July 29, 2019