Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
4904 Asheville Hwy.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
4904 Asheville Hwy.
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Caledonia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Draper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Neal Draper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Neal Draper Obituary
Jean Neal Draper

Knoxville - Draper Jean Neal, age 97, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and member of the Order of The Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton A. (Jack) Draper, Sr.; brother James Robert Neal and sister Wanda Frye Weichel. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Clabo (Stephen); sons Clinton Abe Draper, Jr. (Cheryl), Frank Draper (Lynn); grandchildren Sara Henderson, Adam Draper, Jacob Draper, Martin Clabo, Stephine Clay, Jessica and Jared Weaver; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church 4904 Asheville Hwy. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Sean A. White officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Caledonia Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now