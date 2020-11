Jean ParkerPowder Springs - Jean Mincey Parker - passed away at the age of 92 on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Life Care of Jefferson City. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Murmann, Ruth Hensley, and Joan Mincey. She is survived by daughter, Lesa (Eddie) Noe; son, Terry (Bianca) Trentham; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com