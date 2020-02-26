|
Jean Peck Stewart
Knoxville - Jean Elizabeth Peck Stewart, age 85 of Knoxville, TN died following a 6-year battle with lung cancer and a short illness on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 4:20am, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville. Charles Faber Stewart, Jr. preceded Jean to Heaven on May 19, 2010, as have her brothers, Harold Nelson Peck, Donald, and Robert Bruce Peck. Jean was born on April 13, 1934, to the late Edna May and Harold Nelson Peck in Norwalk, CT, where she lived until she was 16 years old. She graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School and became a stay-at-home-mom until 1967 when she entered the workforce. In June of 1980, she and Charlie moved to Gatlinburg, TN to retire. They were faithful, active members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Gatlinburg. Jean volunteered as a member of the Altar Guild, the Vestry, and sang in the choir. She was a huge fan of all sports at the University of Tennessee. She moved away from Gatlinburg in 2012 and lived with her loving children until her passing.Survivors include her Sons and daughters-in-law: Charles Faber Stewart, III, of Knoxville, TN, Michael Robert and Laila Stewart, of Johns Island, SC, and Curtis Edwards and Rachael McCampbell of Leipers Fork, TN; Daughters and sons-in-law: Carol Lyn and Peter Nissen, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Vicki Stewart and Aaron Idalski of Knoxville, TN; Grandchildren: Adam Charles Stewart, Elizabeth Ann Stewart, Hannah Gabrielle Stewart, Christina Marie Nissen, and Gaia Victoria Winston.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Discretionary Fund for children and the elderly, 509 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN, 37738 or WUOT Public Radio, University of Tennessee, 209 Communications Building, Knoxville, TN 37996, or at WUOT.org. A memorial service will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 509 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN, with the Rev. Charles W. Livermore officiating. The service will continue with internment of Jean's Ashes with her loving husband's, Charlie, in Trinity's St. Francis Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends at a celebration reception in the parish hall of Trinity following the internment service.
