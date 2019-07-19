|
|
Jean Saunders
Knoxville - Obituary
SAUNDERS, JEAN RULE - Age 85, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Rose Charnock of Hendersonville, North Carolina and twenty-three nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Saunders; parents, Oscar Wilbur Rule and Elizabeth May Fersch; siblings, Maybelle Argie, Wilbur Oscar Rule, William Rule, Josef Rule, George Rule, Albert Rule, and infant twin brother, John Rule.
A native and lifelong resident of Knoxville, she was a graduate of the Class of 1953, Knoxville East High School. She taught private piano for fifteen years and served as a substitute teacher in Knox County Schools for twenty years. She was a member of Spring Place Presbyterian Church where she faithfully served as organist.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Becky Russell, neighbor and friend for the care and compassion she demonstrated to Aunt Jeanie. The love and support that was shown by so many of her family and friends lifted her spirits and gave her strength. Her strong faith in her Lord and Savior carried her through to the end of her journey and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Spring Place Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment of ashes will be private.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International or The Mission of Hope Knox. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 19 to July 21, 2019