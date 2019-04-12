|
Jean T. Clarke
Lenoir City, TN
Jean T. Clarke, age 86, of Lenoir City, formerly of Raynor Heights, MD went home to be with her Lord on April 10, 2019. Jean was a faithful and joyful member of First Baptist Church of Lenoir City and former member of Glen Burnie Baptist Church in Maryland. She was a gifted vocalist who shared her talent in church choirs and solo work. Jean especially loved serving in various ministries to include the Banner Ministry, Hugs Ministry at River Oaks, and church outreach and visitation. She retired in Maryland where she enjoyed a
successful career in elementary education. Her hobbies were sewing, gardening, reading, traveling and visiting most states in the U. S. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilmore and Gertrude Eppley. Jean is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Alvin H. Clarke Jr.; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Gail Clarke, and Stephen and Barbara Clarke; 5 grandchildren: Stephanie Furry, Melinda Benedict (Ken), Matthew Clarke (Alley), James Clarke (Kate) and Tim Clarke (Patrice); 12 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Tom Hicks; sister-in-law, Geraldine Clarke and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 2085 Simpson Road E., Lenoir City, TN 37772. This
statement was Jean's driving passion. "My desire in life was to serve my Lord Jesus. He called me to witness to others, to bring them into fellowship with other believers and to accept Jesus as their Savior. Then to use their God given gifts to serve Him." Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019