Jean Thompson
Knoxville - Jean W. Thompson, age 90, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Knoxville, TN. She was a member of Central Bearden Church. Jean was born in Bulls Gap, TN, moving to Knoxville five years later. Jean was a graduate of the University of TN, graduating with a degree in Education, with honors. She also graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Masters in Religious Education. Jean met and married her husband Cecil at the seminary. She and Cecil served as career missionaries for 20 years in Buenos Aires, Argentina where they both taught in the Baptist seminary. They raised two children, Becky and Andy. After leaving Argentina, they served in El Paso, TX at the Baptist Spanish Publishing House, retiring at 62 and moving to Knoxville, TN. She and Cecil, as members of Central Bearden Church, established and led a weekly ministry to Spanish speaking people. Jean was an avid violin player, wonderful mother and wife and loved by many. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Cecil, her mother Nettie Ward and father Connie Ward. She is survived by her daughter Becky and son Andy. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to one of these: Baptist Spanish Publishing House Foundation, P.O. Box 4255, 7000 Alabama St, El Paso, TX 79904 or Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Global Missions Fund, 160 Clairemont Avenue, Suite 500, Decatur, GA 30030 or WMU Foundation, P.O. Box 11346, Birmingham, AL 35282-8564. There will be a private graveside service. Condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
.