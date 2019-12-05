|
Jean Thompson Whittaker
Knoxville - Jean Whittaker, loving daughter, mother, wife and sister, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday morning, December 5, 2019. She was born on Feb 3, 1930 to Carl and Nina Gray (James) Smith in Knoxville, TN. Jean graduated from Young High School and was past president of both the Akima Club of Knoxville and the Tennessee Jaycettes. She also was involved in many civic and community organizations, enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and was an avid Tennessee Vol fan. Jean was a long -time faithful member of Central Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Goodlife Singers and volunteered with the Mission of Hope. Jean was preceded in death by father and mother, Carl and Nina Gray Smith Sr; daughter, Karen Fairchild, and brother, Carl Smith, Jr. She is survived by son, Stuart Thompson and wife Sandy of Knoxville, TN; daughter Anne Thompson Cox and husband, Larry of Sherman, TX from her first marriage to Charles Edward Thompson of 36 years(deceased); and step daughter, Charlotte Whittaker Thomas and husband Cliff from husband of 21 years, Simpson Johnson Whittaker (deceased). The family wishes to thank Angela Szebrak, Beverly Kidwell and Lisa Green for their excellent care of our mom at L and L Sweet Home Care. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm with service immediately following at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Kingston Pike with Dr. Larry Fields officiating. The interment service will be Sunday, December 8 at 11 a.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mission of Hope, 6030 Industrial Heights Dr. NW, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019