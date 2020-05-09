Services
Jean VanSickle Obituary
Jean Van Sickle

Knoxville - Jean Van Sickle age 92 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Friday morning May 8, 2020 at her home. She was a member of The Most Sacred Heart Cathedral Knoxville, TN. Jean was a retired Volunteer at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Proceeded in death by her parents Irene and Thomas Hoppey and Great Granddaughter Lauren Grace Williams.

Survived by husband of 70 years Richard "Dick" Van Sickle; children Randall Van Sickle (Donna), Dr. Richard Van Sickle (Deborah), Karen Morris (J. Douglas), Thomas Van Sickle (Marsha); Grandchildren Lisa Williams, Dr. Karina Hogue (Brent), Keith Morris (Lindsey), Sarah Marrow (Tyler), Suzannah Richey (Art), Laura Van Sickle, Ben Morris, Richie Van Sickle, Tommy Van Sickle, Dr. Jacob Morris (Jade); Great-grandchildren Sam Williams, Sawyer Scales, Brooks Morris, Waylon Scales, Koa Morrow, Clare Hogue; brother Thomas Hoppey (Carol) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Private Family Funeral Mass to be held at The Most Sacred Heart Cathedral Knoxville, TN with Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials in Jean's name may be made to: Catholic Charities of East Tennessee 119 Dameron Ave. Knoxville TN 37917, East Tennessee Children's Hospital P.O. Box 15010 Knoxville TN 37901-5010, and The Most Sacred Heart Cathedral Knoxville 417 Erin Drive Suite 120, Knoxville, TN 37919. Rose Mann is honored to serve Jean's family. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020
