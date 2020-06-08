Jeana Burris
Knoxville - Jeana Young Burris went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, June 5, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee with her daughter Amy and husband Edsel by her side. Jeana was born to the late Earl Young and Iva Mae Lovin Young on February 25, 1930 in Tellico Plains, Tennessee. Jeana was an affectionate sister to her siblings Blake Young, Creed Young, Reed Young, Avery Young, Inez Young Talent, and Willadean Young Miller. Jeana lived an exceptional life in East Tennessee, centered around her family and friends. Jeana and her husband Edsel Burris lived in Greeneville, Tennessee and Madisonville, Tennessee before settling in Halls Crossroads in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jeana was a kind and loving mother to three daughters, Glenda Self Starritt, Kay Self McCauley, and Amy Burris Dabney, and a beloved grandmother to her grandchildren Shana Jones Manis, Andrew Duncan, Christopher Starritt, Anthony Starritt, Savannah Dabney McCabe, and Rena Grace Dabney. The love of family was the driving force that kept Jeana moving for 90 years. She was a steadfast example of love and kindness to her family, and she spent her life surrounded by family and teaching her children and grandchildren about life and her love of the Lord. Jeana is survived by her beloved husband, Edsel Burris, to whom she was married for 60 years. Jeana is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Young and Iva Mae Lovin Young; her siblings, Blake Young, Creed Young, Reed Young, and Willadean Young Miller; her daughter, Glenda Self Starritt; and her granddaughter, Shana Jones Manis. Jeana is survived by her husband, Edsel Burris; her brother, Avery Young (Phyllis); her sister, Inez Young Talent; her daughters, Kay Self McCauley (Richard) and Amy Burris Dabney (Gregg); her grandchildren, Christopher Starritt, Anthony Starritt, Andrew Duncan, Savannah Dabney McCabe (Christopher), and Rena Grace Dabney; her great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandson. There will be a receiving of friends to honor Jeana on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM, followed by a memorial service, at Rose Mortuary located at 1421 N. Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917 officiated by Rev. Dr. Thomas Sweet. On Friday, June 12, 2020, there will be a burial service at 11 AM at Lynnhurst Cemetery, located at 2300 West Adair Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37918. Online obituary and condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.