Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Pollard Cemetery
Jeanette Ann "Gigi" Everett Obituary
Jeanette Ann "Gigi" Everett

Knoxville - Jeanette Ann "Gigi" Everett- of Knoxville, TN age 75, went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019. Our beloved Gigi will always be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Winefred and Delcie Mae Thomas; and sisters, Betty Martin and Janie Hemphill. She is survived by her son, Tony Everett; daughter, Lisa Ogle; granddaughters, Brittnee (Rusty) Bowman, Amanda (Mitchell) Reid and Keira Everett; grandsons, Noah Everett and Mark Ogle; special great granddaughter, Skylar Bowman, and five other great grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00PM - 7:00PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Pollard Cemetery for a 2:00PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
